COVINGTON, Tenn. - A shootout at a Covington apartment complex has police looking for multiple gunmen, according to the Covington Police Department.
Covington Police said that the bullets started flying at the Broadmeadows apartment complex around 1:50 a.m. on July 8.
Video surveillance showed three men in black hoodies shoot between two buildings into a crowd, according to police.
A man in that crowd returned fire, police said, and the three original gunmen ran off.
Police said they found multiple handguns and rifle casings at the scene, but no injuries were reported.
"I'm thankful that there were no injuries as a result of this shooting," said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner in a Facebook post. "However, we are determined to identify and apprehend the three male suspects involved in this shooting. We are asking residents to check their home security cameras to see if suspects that meet the description were captured."
Covington Police asked anyone with information about this shootout to call their Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261 or to send them a tip through the Covington Police Department Facebook page or the City of Covington website.
