MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There was a "shots fired" call at a McDonald's in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the call came in on Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. at 2681 Frayser Blvd.
There were no injuries reported, police said.
A spokesperson with McDonald's released a statement regarding the shots fired call.
Our thoughts and prayers are with those involved, and we are thankful that no one was injured in this incident. The safety and well-being of our crew, customers and the community remains our priority, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.
