MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking help with information regarding a burglary at the Southern College of Optometry.
A man broke into the building at 1245 Madison Ave. and stole several items before running away, police said.
The reported crime happened on May 21 around 11 p.m.
The man was seen wearing blue jeans, a black Champion shirt and white gloves.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
