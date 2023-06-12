MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Business burglaries are spiking this year in Memphis.
FOX13 checked the numbers and business burglaries are up 36% this year over last.
Residential burglaries are about the same.
Part of the business burglary spike is these big groups of burglars smashing and grabbing everything they can from businesses.
FOX13 has continued to share those stories with you.
Just Monday night, crooks targeted three more businesses, which were all liquor stores.
Frustrated owners said enough is enough.
“I got a call from the police to tell me that somebody break in,” said Jenn Azor, owner of Azor’s Liquor.
It’s an alarming trend growing across the Bluff City.
Groups of burglars targeting businesses.
“A lot of trash, bottles, everything, cash register was upside down, money was all over the floor,” Azor said.
Azor owns of Azor Liquors on Jackson Avenue.
His surveillance cameras show about six crooks using a sledgehammer to break the window then steal about $10,000 worth of liquor.
“Hennessy, Remy Martin, 1738,” Azor said.
Moments later, thieves tried to break into Yorkshire Liquor on Quince Road and Southwind Liquor, Hacks Cross.
“We lost about $60,000 in the last year,” said the owner at Southwind Liquor.
The owner didn’t want to be on camera to protect his identity.
He said he beefed up his security by a camera system called Arc Eye Property defense.
Arceye’s COO said they’ve received over hundreds of inquiries in the past year of frustrated business owners, hoping to install the security cameras to spook those crooks away.
“It is a live person receiving the alarm, viewing the camera in real time and identifying that person by what they're wearing, what they're driving, and what they're doing. It’s a crime in action and the police despatcher will prioritize that call,” said John Stukenborg, the ArcEye Property Defense chief operating officer.
Memphis Police said these robberies may be related.
The crooks in all three cases Monday morning were driving a white Infiniti QX50 and black Infiniti sedan.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
