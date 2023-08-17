MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular wine and liquor store for customers - and thieves, apparently - has been targeted again in another smash-and-grab burglary.
Memphis Police (MPD) responded to a break-in at Buster's Liquor store on Highland Street in the University Center after 4:30 a.m.
One man was found near the scene and detained shortly after the burglary, MPD said.
RELATED: BURGLARS TARGET BUSTER'S LIQUOR STORE ON HIGHLAND OVERNIGHT, POLICE SAY
The crime marks the third instance over the last few months at Busters where burglars entered the store by smashing through the store's glass front.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives