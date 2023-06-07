MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Burglars broke into Buster's Liquors and Wines after midnight Wednesday, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a break-in at the store near the University of Memphis.
Police said that about 10 heavily armed suspects broke into the business and nine vehicles in the parking lot. They left in a gray Infiniti, police added.
Video surveillance show that the store's front windows were smashed in order to gain entry, police said.
Another interior video shows the moment glass was shattered - and wine spilled - enabling burglars to enter.
Video surveillance also shows several masked individuals collecting bottles inside the store with bags.
It is unclear how much product was taken from the store.
It's not the first time that robbers have targeted the store at 191 S. Highland Road.
In August 2022, 14 people reportedly broke into the business by breaking into the front windows, leading to theft of over $10,000 in liquor and over $1,000 in store damage.
Three men were charged.
