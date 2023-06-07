MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Burglars broke into Buster's Liquors and Wines after midnight Wednesday.
Memphis Police responded to a call about a break-in at the store near the University of Memphis at 1:30 a.m.
Photos from the scene show that the store's front windows were smashed in order to gain entry.
RELATED: BURGLAR IN STOLEN INFINITI USES SLEDGEHAMMER TO TRY AND BREAK INTO LIQUOR STORE, POLICE SAY
RELATED: FOUR BURGLARS USE SLEDGEHAMMER TO BREAK INTO MEMPHIS LIQUOR STORE, STEAL ALCOHOL, POLICE SAY
An undetermined amount of stock were taken.
It's not the first time that robbers have targeted the story at 191 Highland Road.
In August 2022, 14 people reportedly broke into the business by breaking into the front windows, leading to theft of over $10,000 in liquor and over $1,000 in store damage.
Three men were charged.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Brinks employee accused of stealing more than $600K from company, records show
- 15-year-old charged as adult in shooting death of 'Watermelon Man,' DA says
- Man charged with attempted murder in attack on Memphis golf course, Shelby Co. DA says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives