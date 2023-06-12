MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are looking for burglars who used a sledgehammer to break into a Memphis liquor late last month.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 3:30 a.m. May 27 to a burglary at Leno's Liquors on Sycamore View Road and found a broken glass door to the business.
Video surveillance shows two Infiniti SUVs pull up to the business before one burglar used a sledgehammer on the front door, police said.
Police said that eight burglars broke into the liquor store and filled two large gray trash cans with "an undetermined amount of inventory."
The SUVs are believed to be stolen, police said.
One of the SUV was recovered but the other SUV -- a silver Infiniti QX50 with Tennessee tag 224BGCS -- has not been found, police said.
Police said this investigation is still ongoing, and that no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect escapes Arkansas jail, sheriff says
- ‘A slap in the face,’ says mother in search for answers after son's fatal police shooting
- Cooper-Young’s rainbow crosswalk defaced with homophobic slur
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives