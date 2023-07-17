MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 19-year-old with over 30 felony warrants is behind bars due to a CrimeStoppers tip, according to Memphis Police.
Montario Fifer was indicted on June 26 for a "mob-like ring" for smash-and-grab business burglaries.
RELATED: 15 indicted in police sting targeting Memphis smash-and-grab burglaries, MPD says
According to officials, Fifer is a burglary kingpin and a violent gang member who was the ringleader in a group that caused millions of dollars in stolen property and damages to businesses.
Fifer was charged with property theft, three counts of burglary, 42 counts of burglary of vehicles, 10 counts of theft of firearms, unlawful possession of a weapon, and assault.
Police also said that everyone in Fifer's burglary crew was arrested.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Burglary kingpin' teenager arrested after Crime Stoppers tip, officials say
- 2 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Whitehaven, police say
- Woman charged after 15-year-old shot to death in Hickory Hill, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives