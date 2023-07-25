BARTLETT, Tenn. - An auto burglary suspect is currently on the run near WJ Freeman Park, according to Bartlett Police.
At approximately 6:20 a.m., police went to a scene on Robin Hop Lane, police said.
According to police, the suspect was last seen in the area of Doe Run Lane.
Call 385-5555 if you have any info.
