BARTLETT, Tenn. - An auto burglary suspect is currently on the run near WJ Freeman Park, according to Bartlett Police.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., police went to a scene on Robin Hop Lane, police said.

According to police, the suspect was last seen in the area of Doe Run Lane.

Call 385-5555 if you have any info.

