MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Travis Bruce is the service manager at Jim Keras Nissan on Covington Pike in Raleigh. He said their business has been hit three times in the last four months.
"We have three different situations right now on a total of seven different cars that we are still going through the insurance and recovery process. I think we got all of them back, but two,” said Bruce.
Jim Keras Nissan is not the only automobile business victimized by thieves on Covington Pike. Last week, RnR Tire Express was broken into by thieves twice in twenty-four hours. The suspect got away with thirty thousand dollars worth of rims, tires, and other merchandise.
To combat the crime along that street, more than a dozen business owners met with Appling Farms precinct in Cordova.
"It's important for us to be receptive and listen to those we serve. I am pleased by the turnout. These are the people who are paying our salary. These businesses are vital to the Memphis community,” said Chris Moffatt, MPD.
During the meeting, business owners shared how they have amped up their security and the success they have seen. While MPD shared how they have increased police presence in the area to ward off criminals.
"It's not only the officers we have assigned to our station that are patrolling the area, but we have other units devoted specifically toward auto theft. They take the data and learn where we are seeing the uptick and address it,” said Moffatt.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4-year-old girl with feeding tube missing from home, police say
- Man who was person of interest in Young Dolph's murder shot to death, sources say
- Justin Pearson declares victory in District 86 primary
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives