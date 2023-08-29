MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A business releasing a toxic chemical into neighborhoods plans to leave South Memphis, according to Rep. Steve Cohen.
FOX13 has been investigating this cancer threat for more than a year as part of our Contaminated Community series.
“People are just getting sick for nothing at all,” said Duiel Brooks, a South Memphis resident.
Ethylene oxide (EtO) is a colorless, odorless gas used by Sterilization Services of Tennessee to sterilize medical equipment. As part of that process, small amounts of EtO seep out of the business and into the neighborhood.
Last year, the EPA notified people in this neighborhood that EtO was 60 times more dangerous than previously thought, putting neighbors at higher risk of developing cancer.
“Every now and then I get sick. I really do. I be sick. Some days I got to go home from work,” said Ronnie Sykes, a South Memphis resident.
“We are the walking dead regardless. I mean we are already contaminated and polluted. Our community is messed up here,” said Brooks.
The amount of EtO this plant releases is within legal limits.
The EPA is working to lower those limits, but that process could take another year.
People who've been breathing this in for years want it to stop, now.
“It’s not safe. So, it’s best that they leave,” said Sykes.
Rep. Cohen sent letters to the operator of the plant asking them to cut down on EtO emissions in July. On Tuesday, FOX13 asked him what he heard from the general manager.
“They are going to be leaving that location because there have been issues with the rent, landlord, their lease is going to be up and I think it’s the first of the year,” Cohen said.
“I’ve heard they may go to Mississippi. They might go somewhere out in Hickory Hill,” Cohen added.
Neighbors don't want anyone else to go through what they've been through.
"We have a community that has been suffering and will continue to suffer until they actually leave. This is still a public health crisis. So whether Sterilization Services of Tennessee is in South Memphis or move to Hickory Hill, they are still in proximity of a residential area and it's still a crisis and what they're doing needs to be addressed,” said KeShaun Pearson, the president of Memphis Community Against Pollution.
FOX13 reached out Tuesday to Sterilization Services of Tennessee and to their landlord about what Rep. Cohen said.
