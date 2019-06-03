0 Beale Street Music Festival 2019: Showtimes, parking, tickets and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 2019 Beale Street Music Festival is in full swing in Downtown Memphis. The three-day event will have four stages with over 60 musical acts from today and beyond.

Here's a guide that will help you navigate parking, information on showtimes and ticket pricing.

Tickets

There are three categories of tickets that you can purchase - single day, three-day passes, and the exclusive VIP experience.

If you're an early bird, then you probably already purchased tickets (and you probably saved some money). Below is the pricing for the tickets if you plan to purchase them today.

Three day passes - SOLD OUT

Single day tickets - $60, $65 at the gate (Sunday SOLD OUT)

VIP Experience - SOLD OUT

Parking

Once you purchase tickets, you need to know the best places to park. This can be a real hassle if you don't know where the closest parking garages are located.

Here are the parking garages closest to the festival:

Parking Lot at Beale and Front, 28 Beale St.

Parking Lot on Front at Orpheum, 51 Peabody Place

TN Brewery Garage, 495 Tennessee St.

Parking Lot on Front near MLGW, 247 S. Front St.

Chisca Parking Lot/Garage, 272 S. Main St.

The festival also has a parking section dedicated to those with mobility limitations. The entrance for disabled parking is on Riverside Drive at Union Avenue. If you want to park in this section, you must have a visible state-issued place card or license plate.

Parking for this area is on a first-come, first served basis.

For more information on accessibility-related needs email access@memphisinmay.org.

Showtimes

Now, you need to know what time your favorite artist will perform. The three-day event will have more than 60 artists perform on four stages.

See the showtimes of each artist:

Always remember to have a good time and don't drink and drive.

