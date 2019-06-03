MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you enjoy hip-hop and pizza, then you’re going to love the latest restaurant that’s coming to Memphis. Slim and Husky’s Pizza Beeria is the perfect blend of gourmet pizza and hip-hop culture.
A business permit shows the restaurant chain plans to open a new location on Union Avenue in Midtown.
It’s not clear when the Memphis restaurant will open, but people in the Mid-South are eager to try the popular gourmet pizza joint.
Clever pizza names like I Got 5 On It, Red Light Special, and Cee No Green feature tasty toppings like smoked salmon, Canadian bacon, and a wide variety of cheeses and spices. You can also build your pizza by choosing your own toppings.
Not only is the pizza delicious, but the restaurant has amazing interior designs that represent black culture in a unique way.
According to the website, Slim and Husky’s was based on a dream inside a garage in 2015. Three Tennessee State University graduates developed the restaurant to create job opportunities in North Nashville.
Now, the rapidly growing restaurant has five locations across the Nashville and Atlanta area.
