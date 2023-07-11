MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you called Memphis Police for help and they took a long time, then there is a reason why.

MPD is working to shorten the response times of crime calls across the city.

An East Memphis business owner is calling MPD into question after what he called a slow response time.

“Many of them are just not able to respond in time to get here before they’ve done their damage,” said Josh Hammon, Buster’s co-owner.

"Everybody is fed up and sick of how police is responding," said Abdullah Abunasrah, the general manager of Carz Inc.

It’s a headache several business owners have been dealing with.

Waiting a long time for Memphis Police to arrive to their call.

Memphis City Council got an update on response times during a committee meeting Tuesday morning.

MPD said there have been 419,604 calls for service so far this year.

That’s a 16% increase compared to last year.

“I don’t know how they manage the calls or their resources,” said Hammon.

Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said MPD responds to priority zero calls or the most urgent calls for crimes that are in progress. This includes carjackings, shootings, assaults and active break-ins.

In 2022, the department had an average response time of 8 minutes. So far this year, police said they respond in 7.6 minutes.

Crowe said hiring more police officers is the key solution the problem.

"The solution to call response time is having more officers on the street, to have more officers available to respond to calls," Crowe said during the presentation.

But the general manager of Carz Inc we spoke with a couple of weeks ago didn’t have the same experience.

He told FOX13 that it took more than an hour to respond to the car burglary at his business.

“Anytime a break-in happens, we had someone break the fence and stole wheels and tires the day before. They didn’t even show up until we called them 3 or 4 times and I got extremely frustrated about the deal,” said Abdullah Abunasrah, the general manager and owner of Carz Inc.

Businesses owners FOX13 spoke with said they’re beefing up their security by installing a camera system to scare the crooks away.

It will send a notification to dispatchers, then alert the police to come as soon as possible.