MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 06/16 9 A.M.:
A child's remains were found late Thursday night. Police believe they are the remains of Sequoia.
The mother of Sequoia, Brittany Jackson is being charged with Aggravated Child Neglect, Abuse of a Corpse, and False Offense Report.
Jaylon Hobson, alleged boyfriend of Jackson, is being charged with False Offense Report.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are looking for a 4-year-old girl with a feeding tube who was reported missing from home Thursday morning.
Sequoia Samuels is described as 3-feet tall and was last seen around 3:06 a.m. on the morning of June 15, 2023.
HAPPENING NOW: @MEM_PoliceDept is going door to door searching for a 4-year-old, Saquoia Samuels. She walked out her home and was last seen on Caldwell ave and 7th st. Saquoia has a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach.
She was seen at that time on a camera in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said she had left her home on Caldwell Avenue around that time and her parent noticed her missing around 6 a.m. that morning when she was reported missing.
The girl's family told FOX13 that they are heartbroken and asked the community to reach out to police if they have any information. FOX13 found out from Sequoia's great uncle that she was born premature and needs her medication.
Memphis Police issued a "City Watch" for the young girl, noting that they had not issued an Amber Alert because, at this time, there was no evidence of a kidnapping.
The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sequoia as well.
Helicopters could be seen and heard flying overhead as MPD conducted a press conference regarding the missing girl around 10 a.m.
MPD said they also had bloodhounds, investigators and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue team looking for the young girl.
"If we knock on your door, please answer and let us look through your yard," a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department said.
MPD also asked the public to look in their backyards, around their homes and to ask their neighbors to do the same.
"If you see this child, just hold her where she is and we'll come to you," the MPD spokesperson said.
Sequoia's parent is also helping in the search for the young girl, according to Memphis Police.
Two of the primary concerns for police in their search is the child's medical condition and the warming temperatures.
"It's hot. That's a concern for us," an MPD spokesperson said. "It's a huge concern. This child does not have water or food or those kinds of things or a cool place."
If you've seen Sequoia, call either the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-4479 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
