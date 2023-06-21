MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: At 11 p.m., MPD canceled the search for Zachari Pappas.
BELOW is the original version of the story.
--
Police need public help in finding a man who was abducted from the driveway of his Memphis home.
Zachari Pappas, 29, went missing after he was taken just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police said that he was last seen in the driveway of his home on Philwood Avenue when three men approached him and forced him into a white Nissan Murano.
Pappas is described as a white man who is 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve light blue dress shirt, tan pants and brown and white tennis shoes, police said.
Anyone with information about Pappas' whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 901-545-COPS.