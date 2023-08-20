MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After three years, a candlelight for a woman who was shot to death in a Walgreens parking lot will be held by family members.

+2 New lead in case of pregnant woman shot to death in Walgreens parking lot A new lead has come to light in a years-old murder case where a pregnant woman was left dead in a Walgreens parking lot.

Keierra McNeil and her unborn child was shot to death in the parking lot of a Walgreens on Walnut Grove Road.

Family members are coming together on August 20, just three years after her death, to hold a candlelight vigil in her remembrance.

It will be held at the Memphis Memorial Gardens at 3700 Germantown Parkway at 7PM.

The Memphis Police Department previously arrested a man for her murder but, after spending three months in jail, the charges against him were dropped and he was released.

Family members also told FOX13 that the reward increased from $4,000 to $10,000 for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest of the murder.