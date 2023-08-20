WATCH: Candlelight held for pregnant woman who was shot to death in Walgreens parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After three years, a candlelight for a woman who was shot to death in a Walgreens parking lot will be held by family members.

Keierra McNeil and her unborn child was shot to death in the parking lot of a Walgreens on Walnut Grove Road.

Family members are coming together on August 20, just three years after her death, to hold a candlelight vigil in her remembrance.

It will be held at the Memphis Memorial Gardens at 3700 Germantown Parkway at 7PM.

Walgreens Homicide Potential Suspect Vehicle

Memphis Police said that this may have been the car a gunman used to get away after shooting and killing Keierra McNeil on August 20, 2020 in a Walgreens parking lot on Walnut Grove Road. 

The Memphis Police Department previously arrested a man for her murder but, after spending three months in jail, the charges against him were dropped and he was released. 

Family members also told FOX13 that the reward increased from $4,000 to $10,000 for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest of the murder.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News