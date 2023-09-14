MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A candlelight gathering blocking an intersection turned into a carjacking for a Memphis driver.
Dalton Brown, 21, was charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony and aggravated assault.
A man was driving along Vaughn Road in the Berclair area on July 16 after 9 p.m. intending to turn onto Macon Road.
He encountered a group of men in the middle of the road blocking it and holding candles.
The driver stopped and asked if he could make the turn.
The men surrounded his car and questioned him about an "incident" that had occurred in Memphis, according to a court document.
One of them aimed a gun at the side of the driver's head and pulled him out of the car, police said.
Then they allegedly hit and kicked him with their guns and fists before taking his car keys and driving away in his Infiniti.
The stolen car was later located at an empty lot and hidden from plain view below a tree on Whittier Road in Nutbush.
The driver identified Brown, who police had developed as a suspect in the crimes, in a photo lineup, the report reads.
Brown's bond was set at $110,000.
