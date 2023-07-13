MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's heating up in the Mid-South, but there are plenty of events happening in and around the Bluff City that can help you stay cool and enjoy your weekend.
Check out FOX13's list of events happening between July 14 and July 16.
Canoes & Cocktails
- Where: Shelby Farms Park
- When: Friday, July 14 at 6:45 p.m.
Earthquake
- Where: Chuckles Comedy House
- When: Friday - Sunday, July 14-16, multiple showtimes
Meddlesome Mayhem 6th Year Anniversary Party
- Where: Meddlesome Brewing Company
- When: Saturday, July 15 at 12 p.m.
Tic-Tac-Toe Grill Game
- Where: Lowe's Home Improvement
- When: Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m.
Star Trek Brunch:
- Where: Black Lodge
- When: Sunday, July 16 at 11 a.m.
Divercity
- Where: B.B. King's Blues Club
- When: Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m.
