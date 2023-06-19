MEMPHIS, Tenn. - You may want to think twice about leaving your child at the park alone.
Another Memphis mom is telling FOX13 about her young daughter almost being abducted at a park in Whitehaven.
“I can’t even look away for two seconds, because she is grabbing people’s kids,” said the anonymous mother.
Last week, FOX13 told you about a woman who allegedly tried to snatch a 4-year-old girl at the BlueCross Healthy Place at David Carnes Park in Whitehaven.
After sharing the story, more mothers reached out on social media saying the same woman driving this red SUV tried to kidnap their child, too.
“You have to watch your back at all times, especially at a park,” said the anonymous mother.
We spoke to one of those mothers, who didn’t want to be on camera to protect her family.
She described the woman as about 5-foot-8 with brown skin and long black hair.
“She kept pulling her arm," the mother said.
The mom said the stranger walked up to them, offering treats from the trunk of her red SUV.
"I got candy, suckers, you know just ice cream in my trunk. Just come in my car,' the anonymous mother, recalling what was said.
As they were approaching the red car, the mother noticed something was off.
"There was nothing in the car but a man and her,” said the anonymous mother.
That was when the mother picked up her daughter, ran to her car and called 911.
But Memphis Police told her with no information on the suspect, there was nothing they can do.
“It will take until she takes someone’s kid for y’all to jump into action. You try to report something, and nothing happens. They just shut you down,” said the mother.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said non-family abductions make up just 1% of the cases reported to the group.
The most common lures used include offering a child some candy, money or using an animal to get their attention.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police on ways you can keep your child safe.
They warn parents to teach your child not to talk to strangers, always be aware of your surroundings and before going to a park, take a photo of your child and their outfit.
If you see anything suspicious, call 911.
