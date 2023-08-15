MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of tourists are expected to attend the annual Candlelight Vigil at Graceland tonight, Aug. 15, marking the eve of Elvis Presley's death.
The annual vigil serves as the emotional crescendo for fans during this week's Elvis Week that continues through Aug. 17.
The service, formally beginning at 8:30 p.m., marks the eve of the King of Rock 'n Roll's passing.
Because of the many fans attending the service, a stretch of Elvis Presley Boulevard in front of Graceland, in Whitehaven, will be closed to traffic for safety starting at 4 p.m.
After an opening ceremony at the Gates of Graceland, fans are invited to walk up the driveway to Elvis' gravesite and back down carrying a candle in quiet remembrance.
Gates remain open until all who wish to participate in the procession have done so, which typically takes until the early morning hours of August 16, the anniversary of Elvis' passing.
The Candlelight Vigil will be open for all to attend.
No special passes or wristbands are required to participate in the Candlelight Vigil.
All guests will be required to pass through a security checkpoint, according to Graceland.
