Jarrod Ramos: What we know about the suspect in the Capital Gazette shooting

Five people were killed and two others wounded Thursday, when a man opened fire in a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, according to law enforcement officials.
The suspect, Jarrod W. Ramos, 39, opened fire shortly after 3 p.m. in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette, police said.
Police say Ramos had had a previous interaction with an executive at the newspaper.
According to Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, four people died on the scene and one, a woman, died after being taking to a hospital.
Here is what we know now about the shooter:
- Ramos shot through the door of the newsroom with what witnesses said was a shotgun. Police described the weapon as a long gun.
- Ramos was not shot.
- He is the only suspect in the shooting.
- Media reports say Ramos did not cooperate with authorities, and that he did not have identification on his person when he was taken into custody.
- Police responded within 60 seconds, according to law enforcement officials, and apparently interrupted the shooting and apprehended Ramos.
- He was hiding under a desk when police found him, police said.
- Phil Davis, a Capital Gazette crime reporter who was in the building at the time of the shooting, said, that for some reason the shooter stopped firing at one point in the attack. “I don’t know why. I don’t know why he stopped,” Davis said.
- Ramos was taken to the police station where he was interrogated.
- A man who also works in the building said he saw Ramos go into the newsroom and that he appeared to be “targeting” people with a “big shotgun.”
- Ramos had smoke grenades.
- CBS is also reporting that Ramos damaged his fingers prior to the attack so police could not identify him via fingerprints. Anne Arundel Police Chief William Krampf said he do not know anything about that.
- Ramos had an issue with the newspaper, Krampf said.
- Krampf said “This was a targeted attack,” and Ramos looked for his victims as he went through the building.
- He lives in the state of Maryland.
- “His intent was to cause harm,” Krampf said.
- All those shot were on the first floor.
- Krampf said the newspaper had received threats through social media. He did not elaborate on threats, and said they were trying to confirm the threats came from Ramos.
