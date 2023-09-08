FILE - This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Lisa Marie Eisenhart, left, and her son Eric Gavelek Munchel. The Tennessee bartender who carried plastic zip tie handcuffs and a stun gun into the Senate gallery on Jan. 6, 2021, where he was captured in one the most widely shared photos of the U.S. Capitol riot, was sentenced Sept. 8, 2023, to nearly five years in prison. Eisenhart was also sentenced Friday to two-and-a-half years in prison.