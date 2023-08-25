Capstone Realty & Management fined for ‘deplorable’ Whitehaven apartment conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Code enforcement officers were blunt with their assessment of Hillcrest Apartments in Whitehaven.
“This unit is deplorable,” said one officer, describing a part of the property where she said she found a sewage back-up. “You can't use the bathroom because the ceiling is falling in.”
On Friday, Capstone Realty And Management was fined in Shelby County Environmental Court, according to a city spokeswoman.
Officers described water leaks, mold cases, sewage issues and broken air conditioning.
One week ago, FOX13 reported on the conditions inside.
“We’ve been putting up with this for months,” said Yalandra Horton-Hampton, the mother of a tenant at the complex.
A lawyer for the company told Judge Patrick Dandridge that he would work to address all the issues.
However, FOX13 wanted to ask if the building with the extreme leaks would still stand.
"I've indicated to you already that I don't have any comment for you at this time,” said Josh Kahane, the company’s attorney. “I'd ask that you stop continuing to persist with your questions. I'm happy to look into it and see what I can do to assist, okay?"
Capstone Realty and Management is due back in Shelby County Environmental Court on Aug. 30.
