MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There was a large police scene at the Baptist East Hospital on Monday night.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., Memphis Police responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital on Walnut Grove.
Police said that two shooting victims, from an incident that happened in Hickory Hill, arrived to the hospital by private vehicle.
The shooting victims had minor injuries, police said.
At about the same time police made the scene, a call was made by a Baptist employee who witnessed a person placing an unknown bag inside a SUV.
After gaining consent from the car's owner to get the backpack, according to a police report, an officer found items inside it that included 9-mm ammunition, one 50-round magazine, three miscellaneous keys and one key fob suited for a Chevrolet.
The owner of bagged items, which became police evidence, was taken into custody and moved to the Felony Response division for further investigation, police said.
When officers arrived, several suspects were breaking into a vehicle, police said.
After a brief foot chase, three men were detained, police said.
No officers were injured.
A Baptist Hospital spokesperson said, in a statement to FOX13, that hospital officials are still getting facts about the situation.
"The campus was never comprised and always safe," it read.
The spokesperson praised the hospital's campus security for staying alert, and MPD's response.
"The health and safety of our patients and staff members are our top priorities," the statement read.
