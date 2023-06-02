MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bartlett and Memphis Police officers worked together to pursue and arrest an alleged car burglar.
An Infinity was spotted by Bartlett Police officers circling a Dodge Charger at a business at 8000 Hwy 64 on May 31st.
The driver sped away when detectives approached it.
The Infiniti's tag numbers on the car were tracked to a Cadillac, police learned.
Memphis Police officers and an MPD Air Unit joined Bartlett Police in the pursuit of the Infiniti and found it on Murray Avenue.
The driver, wearing all black and a full face mask, got out of the Infiniti and was looking inside a parked Durango when detectives pulled up flashing blue lights and with sirens on.
The driver responded by hopping back into the Infiniti and speeding away.
The Air Unit tracked the car, weaving in and out of traffic, until it stopped in the back of a residence on Winbrock Drive.
Both the driver and a passenger ran away from the car.
An MPD K9 helped capture the driver; the passenger was not caught.
Officers traced the runners' path and located a backpack filled with two cell phones, a gun that was reported stolen in Collierville, screwdrivers and pliers used to break into car windows, 21 car key fobs, an alarm bypass kit and four controlled substances.
Two papers in the car matched the ID of a woman who reported a car break-in on Germantown Road on March 23.
Nicholas Redden, 22, was charged with two counts of theft of property, three counts of possession of burglary tools, no driver's license, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, reckless driving and violation of vehicle registration law.
His bond was set at $50,000.
