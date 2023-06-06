MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who allegedly stole a gun out of man's truck used it to shoot at the owner's relative who spotted him nearby five days later.
Monterio Reed, 19, was charged with aggravated assault, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a marijuana with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, and possession of a firearm from during a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a weapon.
A man was inside his home on May 31 in North Memphis on Leon Place when his truck's alarm sounded.
When he went to the truck he found a man holding his handgun that was in his truck.
The man ran away.
On June 5, a relative of the victim was headed to the victim's house and noticed a man at Pearce Street and Looney Avenue waving a handgun, police said.
He recognized that the man fit the description of the one who stole the gun.
Reed fired six shots at him while he was inside a car. The bullets struck the car's bumper.
No injuries were reported.
MPD arrested Reed at the scene and found the gun as well as bags of marijuana inside a backpack.
No bond information was set for Reed.
