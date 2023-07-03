Police car lights generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car crash was reported to Germantown Police on Monday morning.

Police went to the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Village Shops Drive just after 10:30 a.m.

According to police, lanes were shut down as a result of the crash, but GPD later opened them up at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

