MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car crash this morning has caused two lanes to traffic in South Memphis, police report.
Both southbound lanes on Third Street near Cessna are blocked.
The driver of a car crashed into a tree, dispatch told FOX13 News at about 7:45 a.m.
Drivers are advised to take an alternative route around the scene.
