Traffic cone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car crash this morning has caused two lanes to traffic in South Memphis, police report.

Both southbound lanes on Third Street near Cessna are blocked.

The driver of a car crashed into a tree, dispatch told FOX13 News at about 7:45 a.m.

Drivers are advised to take an alternative route around the scene.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News