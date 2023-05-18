MEMPHIS, Tenn. - All lanes are closed near Shelby Drive and Millbranch due to an accident, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
MPD said the lanes were closed around 1:30 p.m.
According to MPD, the lanes will remain close for an unspecified time.
All travelers are advised to use an alternate route, MPD said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives