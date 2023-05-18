Road closure sign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - All lanes are closed near Shelby Drive and Millbranch due to an accident, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

MPD said the lanes were closed around 1:30 p.m.

According to MPD, the lanes will remain close for an unspecified time.

All travelers are advised to use an alternate route, MPD said.

