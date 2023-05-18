MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An alleged car thief sped away, then ran away, from police over two days before being captured after crashing a car.
Several law enforcement agencies worked together to finally make the arrest.
For two days Memphis Police detectives in its Auto Theft Task Force tracked Randall Ballard, 19, after he and two more alleged thieves were identified in a stolen car.
Detectives spotted a Sonata, reported stolen on May 14 and at the scene of two armed robberies, traveling northbound on Five Colonies Road in the Balmoral area on May 16, police said.
With the help of ATF detectives, police set up surveillance in the area where they saw the car backed into a parking space on Krystal Lake Drive near Riverdale and Quince roads.
They watched three people cleaning the car and throwing items from inside it into a dumpster.
Two of the people were questioned by police, but Ballard jumped into the Sonata and sped away, nearly striking standing officers and marked squad cars.
The car jumped a curb to avoid officers.
Detectives retrieved items belonging to the car's owner at the scene.
The next day officers located Ballard in the Sonata, also involved at the scene of another robbery of a business, in Frayser, according to police.
Ballard did not stop his car at a police traffic stop at Watkins Road and Corning Avenue.
He sped away and avoided traffic lights before getting onto Interstate 40.
An MPD helicopter followed the car until it struck a light pole on McMillan Road.
The car was totaled, but Ballard ran away from the crash.
Officers arrested him without incident.
In custody, police learned that an active warrant for theft of property, $2,500 to $1,0000 was already issued for him.
Ballard was charged with theft of property $10,000 to $60,000 of a motor vehicle, intentionally evading arrest in both a car and on foot, two counts of reckless driving, driving without a driver's license and leaving the scene of an accident.
Rashad Ballard, 22, was charged with theft of property, $1,0000 to $6,0000. He waived his Miranda rights when talking to police, and admitted to knowing the car he was in was stolen.
Police report that he said, "If my cousin, Randall, has a car it is stolen because Randall is known for stealing cars."
The third person arrested, a 15-year-old, was also charged with theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.
