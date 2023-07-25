MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was sent to Regional One Hospital after a car accident in Midtown overnight.
Two cars collided in the intersection of Cooper Street and Central Avenue in the Cooper-Young area just before 12:30 a.m., Memphis Police said.
One woman was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, Memphis Fire said.
FOX13's Jeremy Pierre, at the scene, informs that sources say the driver of the car exited the car and left the scene before first-responders arrived.
