Car mangled in wreck in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was sent to Regional One Hospital after a car accident in Midtown overnight.

Two cars collided in the intersection of Cooper Street and Central Avenue in the Cooper-Young area just before 12:30 a.m., Memphis Police said.

Memphis Fire at Cooper-Young area car crash

One woman was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, Memphis Fire said.

FOX13's Jeremy Pierre, at the scene, informs that sources say the driver of the car exited the car and left the scene before first-responders arrived.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News