MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crash crash in North Memphis left four people seriously hurt, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, two cars were involved in a crash near Chelsea Ave around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Four people were sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
