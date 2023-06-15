MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A multi-car crash leads to lanes being closed on I-240 going eastbound in Shelby according to Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
The crash happened around 4:18 p.m., and two right lanes as well as the right shoulder are blocked at this time.
All travelers should avoid this route until everything is clear.
FOX13 will update this story when more information is available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Gangsta Boo's cause of death revealed
- Man shot to death in Orange Mound, police say
- New lead in case of pregnant woman shot to death in Walgreens parking lot
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives