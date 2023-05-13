MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sam Cooper and I40 going towards east is closed due to car crash, Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD the crash happened around 4:53 p.m. at Sam Cooper and I-40 eastbound.
According to MPD, officials are working a shooting and car crash in the area. There is no information at this time about if the two incidents were related.
One person was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition that was involved in the car crash, and was not a shooting victim.
Sam Cooper eastbound is being diverted onto Perkins through Appling Farms.
MPD advises travelers to avoid the area at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby Co. woman recounts losing money after social media, bank accounts hacked
- Memphis Animal Shelter over capacity, in desperate need of adoptions
- 'Peanut patch' provides new hope for Mid-South families with children allergic to peanuts
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives