MEMPHIS, Tenn. - I-240 and Perkins going west bound was blocked off this morning due to a car crash, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers went to the area around 5:28 a.m. about a car crash that involved three cars.
One person was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said,
Another person was sent to Saint Francis Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Whitehaven Walmart evacuated after person pulls out gun, MPD says
- 10 car pileup, including semi-trucks, leaves 2 injured, police say
- 'With surge of holiday air passengers, Memphis Int'l Airport offers helpful travel tips
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives