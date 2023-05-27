I240 perkins crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - I-240 and Perkins going west bound was blocked off this morning due to a car crash, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers went to the area around 5:28 a.m. about a car crash that involved three cars.

One person was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said,

Another person was sent to Saint Francis Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

