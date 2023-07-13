MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a six-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 240, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the crash on I-240 near Airways Boulevard.
Three people were taken to area hospitals in non-critical condition, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
