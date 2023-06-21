MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South man discovered the 2014 Nissan Maxima he purchased using Facebook Marketplace was stolen and the title he was given was fake.
He said the car was stolen out of Memphis from an elderly couple.
The man, who is on a fixed income, said he is now out of the money he paid for the vehicle and he still does not have a car.
“There are lots of vin checkers out there. Some of them are free. The one I like to use it from the National Insurance Crime Bureau."
Daniel Irwin, with the Better Business Bureau, said, "You can search the vin right here and when you pull something up it will tell you whether the car has been stolen,” said Daniel Irwin, with the Better Business Bureau.
Irwin said there are also ways you can determine whether a vehicle title is fake.
“Make sure you see the title. You want to check the name of the seller and make sure that name is on the title. I would ask to see their ID. If they don’t want to give you an id or there is a discrepancy in any way form or fashion … that may be time to walk away,” he adds.
Irwin said it is always recommended consumers pull a CARFAX or something similar.
“Another tip is check to see service records … most people will keep service records in the car," he said.
"If they don’t have any that may be a red flag. Now one red flag may not be enough, but if they don’t have service records and the name doesn’t match or they don’t want to tell you what the vin number is ahead of time … those are all red flags.
"One by itself may not be enough to walk away, but if you start to see more than that you need to rethink your options,” he adds.
