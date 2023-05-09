MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman living in the Sheffield neighborhood said she was unwinding at home when her car was broken into and stolen on May 7.
Luckily, it was all captured on camera.
As FOX13 told you before, KIAs are one of the most common stolen vehicles in the city, along with Hyundais and Infinitis.
But not many of them are caught on camera, nor are they done in broad daylight like this one.
“I came home, made it home around 7:53 and I dropped my grandkids off,” said the woman, who says she does not want her name or face on camera.
May 7 was just a typical evening for one woman who lives in the Sheffield neighborhood.
“I just went in to settle down, take a bath to get ready for the next day,” she said.
While she was unwinding in her home, she had no clue there were three men outside her home with other plans.
Just before nightfall, a camera captured these three hop out of one car and walk around the driveway, deciding which car in the driveway to take.
You can see them walk back and forth multiple times, then you see them look inside the white car, before ultimately making a decision.
The owner said they ended up taking her 2018 Kia Forte.
She said it’s something she had little reason to be worried about until a recent storm.
It wasn’t until the storm damaged my garage and I wasn’t able to park in there anymore so I kind of forgot about it. I thought I was ok, but no, they got me. I slipped.”
Since then, she’s posted the video on Nextdoor and other social media accounts hoping someone knows something.
Along with the video, she’s posted still images of the men, all wearing black.
In the meantime, she said she wants someone to be held accountable.
“At this point, I think if they’re minors, their parents need to be arrested.”
At this point, there’s been no arrests and also no updates on where this car may be.
