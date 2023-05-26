Stolen Lexus runs into pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people in a stolen Lexus hopped out of the crashed car and ran away from the scene - and arrest, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a stolen car on McAdoo Avenue, in Binghampton, where a Lexus sped away during an attempted police traffic stop.

Police did not pursue, but soon heard a loud bang.

Officers soon located the Lexus about 300 yards away at Summer and Tillman avenues where the car crashed into a pole.

Witnesses told police that two people in the car ran away heading north from the scene.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

