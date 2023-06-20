MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was hit by a car while crossing Park Avenue near Estate Street, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On July 31, 2022 around 1:10 a.m., MPD responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.
Kenneth Smith was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
The vehicle responsible was a white 4-door Volkswagen GTI with a drive-out tag in the near window and could possibly have front-end damage, according to MPD.
The Volkswagen was last seen fleeing the scene and going south on Brookfield Road, police said.
If you have seen this vehicle, MPD urges you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
