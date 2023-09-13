MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car wash robbery resulted in a man facing charges according to court records.
On September 12, officers went to a business burglary at Sunshine Car Wash on Southern Avenue. They also received information about a 'ShotSpotter' call at the same business.
The owner of the business said that they were at the scene of the robbery and told police he had the suspect at gunpoint.
He told officers that he got a notification sent to his phone, alerting him that his camera was offline.
He also said he was at the stop light of Southern and Highland and turned towards his business and saw an old beige sedan stopped by the business door.
As the business owner pulled up, he told officers that he fired a shot at the suspect car.
The suspect he caught, Lawrence Holden, was held at gunpoint until police made the scene.
The other suspect that got away in the car was described as a white male with long blonde hair.
He also said that his DVR was taken, unknown amount of cash, and an alarm system.
Holden is facing charges as burglary of building and possession of burglary tools.
He is set to appear in court on Wednesday.
