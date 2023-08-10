Phyllis Allen

Photo: Shelby County Sheriff's Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman overcharged TennCare over $13,000 for providing care for one patient, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says.

Phyllis Allen, 62, was arrested on TennCare fraud $1,0000-$6,0000, and theft of property $1,0000-$6,0000.

She provides attendant care services and unskilled respite care services through Mid-South Senior Care.

In April, TBI began investigating the woman's work records after United Healthcare Community Plan, a TennCare managed care organization, informed she allegedly submitted claims for services not provided.

Between August 2017 and March 2923, TennCare was overbilled and paid out $13,248 to Allen for helping a patient, a court record says.

Records showed that Allen underwent previous Medicare regulations training in 2016, 2020 and 2021; the training included a list of settings excluded from billing, including hospitals.

TBI agents reviewed care-given times on billing documents Allen charged to TennCare for the patient's care that were allegedly inconsistent with when the patient was admitted to and stayed in a hospital.

