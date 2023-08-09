MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man thought he was getting help at a gas station but got a gun pointed at him instead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the carjacking happened at a gas station on South Perkins Road around 9:25 p.m. on Monday, August 7.
The man told police that he was pumping gas at the Citgo when two other men walked up to him and offered to help him.
Police said that one of the men walked into the store and then got into the man's maroon and black 2019 Dodge Charger while asking the man for his keys.
A third man then walked over and pointed a gun at the man, forcing him to hand over his keys, according to police.
A fourth man got out of the suspect's car and walked into the store, police said.
If you know who any of these men are, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
