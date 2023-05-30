Weather Alert

...Code Orange Ozone Health Advisory in effect until Sunset... The Shelby County Health Department has issued a Code Orange Ozone Health Advisory effective for Shelby County Tennessee, Crittenden County Arkansas, and DeSoto County Mississippi, including the city of Memphis that will remain in effect until sunset. This ozone health advisory is due to monitored ozone values that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. These values have exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency's federal safe health standard. The Shelby County Health Department recommends that sensitive groups which include active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Please continue to check the latest air quality forecasts and updates until monitored values return to safe levels. For more information go to www.airnow.gov.