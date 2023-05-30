MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A large police presence in East Memphis shut down an intersection Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 2:36 p.m., Memphis Police responded to an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of Tutwiler Avenue and Eastern Drive, in East Memphis.
According to MPD, officers were chasing a carjacking suspect.
During the police chase, the suspect got out of the stolen Chevrolet Trailblazer, and fired a gunshot at one of the officers.
The officer was not hit, and returned fire, striking the suspect.
The suspect was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
This is a developing story. FOX13 is working to learn more
