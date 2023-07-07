MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cars were broken into outside of the Westin Hotel on George West Lee Avenue in Downtown Memphis on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police.
The hotel is right across the street from the FedExForum.
FOX13 crews at the scene saw shattered glass lying on the ground of the parking garage connected to the hotel.
Along with those busted windows, items were left sitting out in the open, including clothes and backpacks.
Memphis Police said those vehicles were burglarized and were still working to assess the damage when FOX13 reached out.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man in custody after firing shots in the air at apartment complex, police chase, MPD says
- Smoking in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi about 50% higher than rest of U.S., report says
- 1 of 2 inmates who escaped St. Francis County jail captured, officials say; other still at large
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives