MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A well-known hotel was hit overnight by the latest string of car break-ins in the city of Memphis.
The Memphis Police Department filled the parking lot of The Guest House at Graceland located on Elvis Presley after a call just after 3 a.m. for at least one person breaking into cars.
It is unclear how many cars were broken into but FOX13 is working to learn more.
The luxury hotel is located at 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd., just down the road from Graceland.
