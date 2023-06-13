MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The cause of death for a US sprinter and Olympic medalist from Mississippi has been revealed.

Frentorish Bowie, known as Tori Bowie, died as a result of complications of childbirth, an autopsy report obtained by FOX13 revealed.

The 32-year-old Bowie, who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The Sandhill, Mississippi native was 8-months pregnant and was in labor when she died in a bed, the autopsy states.

Her toxicology report yielded all negative results.

Bowie attended Southern Mississippi where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

Her showing in the 2016 Rio Olympics resulted in her winning silver in the 100, bronze in the 200 and assisting in a 4x100 gold-medal effort. A year later, she won the 100 meters in the 2017 world championships in London.