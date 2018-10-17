0 CDC director weighs in on Trump's plan to fight opioids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The CDC said opioid overdoses killed more than 42,000 people in 2016.

40% of those deaths were from prescription opioids.

President Donald Trump’s new plan to fight opioid’s has three parts. Law enforcement crack down, prevention and awareness.

The last two, the Center For Disease Control and Prevention can make a big difference.

Acting Director Dr. Anne Schuchat said as part of the plan the CDC will work closely with state health departments to develop better prescription monitoring programs adding, “which are tools for clinicians to help them do safe prescribing.”

Schuchat said over prescribing by some doctors has fueled the problem.

“Many doctors were taught that you couldn't overtreat pain and that the prescriptions couldn't be addictive, but it turns out they are addictive,” said Schuchat.

Congress recently allocated $6 billion to fight the epidemic. The CDC gets part of that money which goes right back to the states to educate doctors and the public.

Maybe the most controversial part of the president’s plan would include the death penalty for high volume drug traffickers.

Schuchat said she will leave those efforts up to the justice department, but added, “We really need to take action against these illicitly produced manufactures. A lot of that is coming in through the mail, so part of the plan is to address that shipping through the mail.”

Trump's plan is also expected to include a federally backed ad campaign to prevent people from considering using opioids.

Schuchat calls the plans goals bold. She wouldn’t give a time frame to measure success but added if the results aren’t showing gains they will correct the course.

